Over course of day, occupiers shelled more than 17 settlements in Kharkiv region, damaged children’s health center, power lines. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine
During the day, the occupiers attacked more than 17 settlements of the region: Udy, Vesele, Slobozhanske of the Kharkiv district, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha of Chuhuiiv district, Kupiansk, Ivanivka of the Kupiansk district. Airstrikes were recorded in Vesel, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka, Pishchany, Berestove in the Kupiansk district.
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.
"On January 9, around 11:00 p.m., the Russian occupiers hit Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod with two S-300 missiles. A children's health center was damaged. The medical building, the canteen building were destroyed, the territory of the institution was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the message reads.
As a result of enemy shelling of the village. Slobozhanske of the Kharkiv district, power line supports, the building of the village council, windows, roof, fence, walls, and adjacent premises were damaged. There are no victims.
Please wait...