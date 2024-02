In Beryslav of the Kherson region, Russian occupants dropped explosives on a local resident. The man was killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"A man riding a motorbike on the street sustained injuries incompatible with life. The deceased is currently being identified," the statement said.

