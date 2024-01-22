During day, occupiers attacked Nikopol district six times with kamikaze drones and twice with heavy artillery. PHOTOS

On 22 January, Russians attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, and the Marhanets community came under fire.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"There are almost no quiet hours in the Nikopol district. Today alone, there were 6 attacks by kamikaze drones and 2 attacks with heavy artillery. They hit the district centre, Marhanets, and the community.

People are unharmed. A private house, a couple of outbuildings, and a bus were damaged," the statement said.

Read more: Russian army strikes at Kherson, man is injured





