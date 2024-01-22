ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8049 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
615 0
shoot out (8513) Nikopol (245)

During day, occupiers attacked Nikopol district six times with kamikaze drones and twice with heavy artillery. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On 22 January, Russians attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, and the Marhanets community came under fire.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"There are almost no quiet hours in the Nikopol district. Today alone, there were 6 attacks by kamikaze drones and 2 attacks with heavy artillery. They hit the district centre, Marhanets, and the community.

People are unharmed. A private house, a couple of outbuildings, and a bus were damaged," the statement said.

Read more: Russian army strikes at Kherson, man is injured

дніпропетровщина
дніпропетровщина
дніпропетровщина

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 