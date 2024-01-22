ENG
Russians drop four guided bombs on village in Kherson region. PHOTOS

The occupiers dropped four guided aerial bombs on one of the villages in the Mylivska community of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on one of the villages in the Mylivska community. The strike hit residential buildings. Some houses were destroyed to the ground," the report says.

The consequences of the shelling are in the photo.

Росіяни скинули авіабомби на Херсонщину

The RMA noted that there were no injuries among local residents.


Росіяни скинули авіабомби на Херсонщину

Росіяни скинули авіабомби на Херсонщину

