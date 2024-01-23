Series of attacks on Kharkiv and region: gas pipeline is on fire, children are wounded. Health camp in Balakliia is shelled - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The enemy launched a series of attacks on Kharkiv and the region - a gas pipeline is on fire, children are wounded.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Investigation Department of the Kharkiv Regional Police Serhiy Bolvinov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, four hits were recorded in the suburbs of Kharkiv. Residential buildings in the private sector were damaged. According to preliminary data, children sustained shrapnel wounds there, and one woman was also injured. In another area, Russians destroyed a sanatorium school for sick children.

One of the missiles hit a gas pipeline. All services are working on the ground.

The enemy also shelled a health camp in Balakliia. Previously, it was with two S-300 missiles.

