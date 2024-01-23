ENG
Rocket attack by ruscists in Ukraine: Five people are killed, at least 40 are injured. PHOTOS

As of 8:45 a.m., 5 people have been killed and at least 40 are injured as a result of the Russian missile attack.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the data of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

For example, several fires broke out in Kyiv - in the Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Pecherskyi districts. One person was killed, and there are civilians injured. Two high-rise buildings, a private house and cars were damaged.

Rescuers are currently working in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. Two high-rise buildings, a private house, outbuildings and a car were damaged. Three people were injured.

"Dnipropetrovsk oblast: one person was killed and one was injured in the attack on Pavlohrad.

Kharkiv: the occupiers hit two multi-storey buildings. According to preliminary data, three people were killed and about 30 others were injured," the Interior Ministry said.

See more: As result of missile attacks on Kharkov, 2 dead, 35 wounded, among them - 10-year-old girl (updated). VIDEO&PHOTO

Ракетна атака РФ по Києву
Ранковий обстріл України
Російський удар по будинку
Обстріл Києва
Ракетний удар по Києву

