Ruscists launch rocket attack on Kramatorsk, 1 person is killed, 2 are wounded. PHOTO

The enemy continues to shell the territory of Donetsk region. In Avdiivka, sporadic shelling of the city centre and industrial area was recorded. Krasnohorivka, Zoryane and Pobeda are under fire in the Maryinka TG.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, 1 person died in Kurakhove and 21 private houses were damaged.

"In the morning, Russians fired a missile at Kramatorsk - 1 person was killed, 2 wounded, 7 high-rise buildings, 3 enterprises and 3 social facilities were damaged. The outskirts of Krynytsia in Novodonetsk TG and the territory of Kostyantynivka TG were shelled. In the Lyman community, 2 houses were damaged in Novoye, Torske, Zarechnoye, Yampil, Ridkodub and Terny were under fire," the statement said.

According to the RMA, an infrastructure facility was damaged in Toretsk. In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Zvanivka community, Pereizne and Verkhnokamyanske were shelled, and in Soledar community, Razdolivka and Vasyukivka were shelled. In Siversk, a person was wounded, a house was destroyed, and 2 more were damaged.

