Missile strike on Pavlograd: 1 woman died, two schools and 8 high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

A woman was killed in a park in Pavlohrad as a result of a Russian attack. Civilian infrastructure was damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A woman was killed in a park in Pavlohrad as a result of a Russian attack. She was 43 years old. Our condolences to the family...", the statement reads.

According to the RMA, infrastructure, two schools and 8 high-rise buildings were damaged.

"Our defenders shot down an enemy missile in Pavlohrad district. The debris damaged private houses and solar panels. All information is still being clarified," the head of the region said.