Four guided bombs were dropped by Russians on Beryslav: high-rise building was damaged, factory, car park and kindergarten were hit. PHOTO

On the morning of January 23, the Russian occupiers attacked Beryslav in Kherson region, dropping four aircraft bombs.

This was reported by the chairman of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

He said that a multi-storey building in Beryslav was damaged by a Russian air strike.

"This morning, the Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on the city.



One of the factories, a car park and a kindergarten were also hit," the statement said.

