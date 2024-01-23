Number of victims of missile attack on Kharkiv rises to 63. PHOTOS

The number of people injured in the morning shelling of Kharkiv has risen to 63.

According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this on Telegram.

"Kharkiv. The number of victims of the morning shelling has increased to 62 people, of whom 5 were killed and 57 injured. Among the injured are eight children," the statement reads.

Three police officers who were clearing the rubble were also injured.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone destroys Russia’s latest T-90M "Breakthrough" tank in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO







Later, the head of the KhRMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported the death of another person:

"Unfortunately, another 21-year-old woman died as a result of the Russian Federation's strikes. The body of the deceased is being unblocked from the rubble of the house by rescuers," he said.

As a reminder, on the morning of 23 January, Russians launched about 12 combined missile strikes on residential areas of Kharkiv, using S-300, X-32 and Iskander systems.