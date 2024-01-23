ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8047 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
545 0
shoot out (8513) Kherson region (1291)

Consequences of Russian airstrikes on village in Kherson region: woman wounded, one house destroyed, at least five damaged. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Russians carried out air strikes on a village in the Mylivska community in Kherson region, causing destruction and casualties.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Enemy fire destroyed one residential building and damaged at least five others.

A local resident of 85 years old sustained light injuries. She was provided with medical assistance on the spot," the statement said.

Read more: As result of morning missile strikes in Kharkiv, 112 apartment buildings are damaged

Наслідки авіаударів РФ
Наслідки авіаударів РФ

Read more: Council of Europe Secretary General Pejčinović-Burić condemned massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine: These barbaric actions must be stopped

Наслідки авіаударів РФ
Наслідки авіаударів РФ
Наслідки авіаударів РФ

Наслідки авіаударів РФ
Наслідки авіаударів РФ

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 