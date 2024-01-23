Emergency rescue operations in Kyiv completed: 22 people injured, 28 buildings damaged - SES. PHOTOS

Rescuers have completed rescue operations in Kyiv after the Russian missile attack on the capital on 23 January.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Rescue Service received 176 reports of explosions and fires in Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

Almost 200 rescuers and 40 pieces of equipment were working at 20 different locations.

22 people were injured, including 4 children, and 12 people were hospitalised. A total of 55 people were evacuated and rescued.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to about 80 people.

Twenty-eight objects were damaged, including residential buildings, a medical facility, educational institutions and cars.

Read more: As result of morning missile strikes in Kharkiv, 112 apartment buildings are damaged







On the morning of 23 January, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine. Cruise missiles were reportedly launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea.

Explosions were heard, in particular, in Kyiv and Kharkiv, and there were reports of air defence forces operating. There were deaths and injuries.