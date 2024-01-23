Trench electronic warfare system developed to jam Russian FPV drones - Fedorov. PHOTO

Members of the Brave cluster have developed the AD Counter FPV trench electronic warfare system that blocks radio frequencies for Russian FPV drones.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Umierov on Ramstein: "Breakthrough requires innovation and significant technological progress"

According to the description, the system generates white noise in the radio frequency range of 850-940 MHz, and the FPV drone loses communication with the operator and becomes uncontrollable. The operating range is from 250 metres if the distance between the drone and the drone operator is 3,000 metres. The system starts working quickly after switching on, taking no more than 0.5 seconds. One of the advantages of the system is that it is lightweight, weighing 3 kg without a battery, and it has a tripod, so it is convenient to install it on cars.

It is noted that the equipment is already being actively used by Ukrainian defenders.

At the request of the military, the developers have created another modification of AD Counter FPV - in the form of a backpack. It is also actively used at the front, Federov said.