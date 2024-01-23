Consequences of shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: Nikopol, Dnipro and Pavlohrad suffer from enemy attacks. PHOTOS

Today, on 23 January, the occupiers attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery, launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad, and in Dnipro, the debris of a downed missile fell on the territory of a company.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"After the missile attack on Pavlohrad district, the enemy started attacking Nikopol region.



They used four kamikaze drones and fired three times from artillery. It was loud in the district centre, Myriv, and Marhanets communities. People are safe.



Ten private houses and outbuildings were destroyed. Two more were destroyed. A sanatorium and an enterprise were damaged. The fire station and vehicles, including an emergency vehicle, were also damaged. Gas pipelines and power lines were damaged," the statement said.

According to Lysak, in Dnipro, the wreckage of a downed missile fell on the territory of the enterprise. A fire broke out and has been extinguished. No one was injured.

In addition, according to updated information, 4 schools, a rehabilitation centre, a sports complex, a cultural institution, 15 high-rise buildings, and cars were damaged in Pavlohrad. In the area, 33 private houses were damaged.

"Today there is alarm after alarm in the region. And now we have another alert. Do not ignore it!" - urged the head of the RMA.