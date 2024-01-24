Consequences of rocket attack on Kharkiv, among victims - children (updated). PHOTOS

On the evening of 23 January, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the central districts of Kharkiv for the third time in 24 hours.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Kharkiv region.

"As of 00:00, 9 civilians have sought medical assistance. Among the injured is a 4-year-old child," the statement said.

It is noted that on 23 January, around 10:00 p.m., Russians shelled the Kyivskyi district of the city for the third time in a day. A hit was also detected in the Kholodnohirsk district. Preliminarily, the attack was carried out with S-300 missiles from the territory of Belgorod region.

Residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and a scientific institution were damaged.

On the morning of January 24, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that rescuers had eliminated the consequences of the evening enemy missile attacks. 16 people were evacuated, including 2 children.







