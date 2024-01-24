ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8047 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine
489 0
Nikopol (245) Marhanets (13)

Since evening, occupiers have shelled Nikopol district three times, educational and medical institutions, residential buildings have been damaged. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

Russian invaders shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery three times in the evening and at night. They hit Nikopol, Marhanets and the community.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Educational and medical institutions were damaged. Four five-story buildings and 11 private houses were damaged. Three outbuildings, cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged," the statement said.

Fortunately, people were not injured.

See more: During day, occupiers attacked Nikopol district six times with kamikaze drones and twice with heavy artillery. PHOTOS

Обстріли Нікополя та Марганцю
Обстріли Нікополя та Марганцю
Обстріли Нікополя та Марганцю
Обстріли Нікополя та Марганцю
Обстріли Нікополя та Марганцю

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 