Day in Kharkiv region: missile strikes on Kharkiv and shelling of Kupiansk. Enemy dropped GAB on Kozacha Lopan. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region. Yesterday around 10:00 p.m., the occupants fired on the Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syehubov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the militants had previously fired S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region. As a result of the strike, 9 people were injured, including 1 child - a 4-year-old girl, who was treated on the spot. 4 people were hospitalized - 2 men and 2 women. Their condition is moderate.

Private houses, buildings of the educational institution, postal and telecommunication facilities, and cars were damaged.

Read: Consequences of the missile attack on Kharkiv, children among the victims (updated). Photo report













According to the RMA: