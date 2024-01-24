Day in Kharkiv region: missile strikes on Kharkiv and shelling of Kupiansk. Enemy dropped GAB on Kozacha Lopan. PHOTOS
The enemy continues to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region. Yesterday around 10:00 p.m., the occupants fired on the Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syehubov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the militants had previously fired S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region. As a result of the strike, 9 people were injured, including 1 child - a 4-year-old girl, who was treated on the spot. 4 people were hospitalized - 2 men and 2 women. Their condition is moderate.
Private houses, buildings of the educational institution, postal and telecommunication facilities, and cars were damaged.
According to the RMA:
- over the day, about 20 localities in the Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Veterinary in Kharkiv district; Nesterne in Chuhuiv district; Komisarove, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kupyansk district.
- The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Liptsy, Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv district; Hatyshche in the Chuhuiv district.
- Yesterday around 22:30, the occupants shelled the village of Liptsy in Kharkiv district. The building of the fire station, a modular emergency station, an ambulance, and a gas pipeline were damaged. There were no casualties.
- Around 09:00, the enemy struck Kozacha Lopan village, Kharkiv district, with a mortar launcher. The building of a cafe and a shop were damaged. There were no casualties.
- At 20:00 the occupants shelled Kupyansk. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties.
