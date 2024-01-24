UK experts have found another piece of evidence of Russia’s use of ballistic missiles from DPRK. PHOTO

Experts from the British organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR) found a handwritten Korean character on a fragment of one of the ballistic missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yonhap with reference to the CAR report.

It is noted that British experts, while examining the remains of a ballistic missile that Russia fired at Kharkiv on 2 January, noticed a label on the barometer with the handwritten Korean character "ㅈ".

"Although there were no Korean characters found on other components of the missile, given additional fragments such as clear jet blade actuators, a pattern of bolts around the igniter, and repeated markings with the number 112, the British organization's experts concluded that this could be a North Korean KN-23 missile with a range of up to 700 km and a 500 kg warhead," the report said.

In addition, the number 112 repeated on a number of missile fragments, according to experts, may indicate the "February 11 factory" in North Korea, where such missiles are assembled, or the year 2023 according to the North Korean Juche calendar.

"Russia's use of such missiles is yet another demonstration of its intention to support its military efforts in Ukraine, even at the cost of undermining global non-proliferation regimes," the publication quoted British experts as saying.

