Rocket attacks on Kharkiv: 29 victims are in medical facilities. PHOTO

As a result of rocket attacks on 23 January, 14 men and 15 women are being treated in Kharkiv’s medical facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"Two women aged 61 and 46, as well as a 21-year-old man, suffered severe polytrauma, they are in intensive care units. Their condition is serious," the statement said.

It is also noted that children injured during the shelling are treated on an outpatient basis.

"The rest of the injured are in the departments of surgery, neurosurgery, traumatology, and ophthalmology. Their condition is average, satisfactory," added Synehubov.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: missile strikes on Kharkiv and shelling of Kupiansk. Enemy dropped GAB on Kozacha Lopan. PHOTOS





