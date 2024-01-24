AFU received new batch of modified "Khyzhak" buggies with high cross-country ability. PHOTOS

A new batch of small off-road military vehicles - Khyzhak buggies - has been delivered to Ukrainian soldiers. The vehicles help the Ukrainian Armed Forces perform combat missions on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military observer of the Information Resistance group.

According to him, these vehicles, which are a project of enthusiasts from Vinnytsia, quickly became in demand in units specializing in specific combat missions.

This was because the lightness and high cross-country ability of the Khyzhyk buggy allowed it to be used not only as a vehicle for the SRG but also as a mobile firing point and a vehicle for delivering supplies and evacuating the wounded.

Characteristics of the Predator buggy:

The weight is 700 kg;

Engine power is 65 hp;

The speed is 110 km/h.







"But the main advantage of the vehicle is its cross-country ability and modifications that allow, for example, the installation of a universal turret that can be fitted with a 12.7 mm M-2 Browning machine gun or DShK, an AGS-17/KBA-119 or MK-19 automatic grenade launcher.

There is also a modification with an enlarged cargo compartment, which allows for the stationary placement of an 82-mm mortar or 60-mm mortar. At the same time, the modification does not eliminate the possibility of retaining the universal turret," the military observer explained.

In addition, according to Kovalenko, the car is constantly being improved. Specialists have improved the ergonomics, installed Outlander gas and oil shock absorbers on the vehicle, strengthened the front axle, improved the quality of parts, their reliability, and many other innovations that make it an indispensable unit on the front line.









"We are currently considering the option of producing an all-wheel drive version, and in the workshop of one of the production facilities, I was able to inspect the prototype created based on the donor - VAZ-2121/2131.

We are also considering the possibility of creating a modification for technical assistance so that repair units can go to the place of repair not in bulky and noticeable vehicles, but in maneuverable, lightweight buggies that can accommodate all the equipment necessary for repair," the military expert noted.

Kovalenko stressed that currently, requests from units, especially fire support, for vehicles exceed production capacity.

"Despite not being a state-level initiative with an appropriate budget and support, the production of Predators was brought to a small-scale level thanks to the help of the public and donors.

I hope that this project will be paid a little more attention to, as the domestic production of such machines is still better than purchasing Chinese products with rather mediocre capabilities in our harsh realities," the observer noted.

The production of the Predator buggy has now reached the level of one vehicle per day, and in the year since the start of production, about a hundred of these vehicles have already been delivered to the Defence Forces.

"But even this amount is not enough to cover all incoming requests and needs," Kovalenko added.

