Soldier Volodymyr Popeliukh was killed defending Ukraine near Synkivka. PHOTO

Soldier Popeliukh Volodymyr Anatoliiovych was killed near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Mena City Council.

As noted, on January 19, 2024, while performing a combat mission near the village of Synkivka of the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy shelling, soldier Popeliukh Volodymyr Anatoliiovych, born on 10.12.1987, a resident of the village of Kyselivka of Mena municipal territorial community, sustained an injury incompatible with life.

Read more: Zelenskyy awarded posthumously Viktoriia Amelina, Volodymyr Vakulenko, Maksym Kryvtsov and Vasyl Kukharskyi