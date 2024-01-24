Son and father of deceased Hero of Ukraine Oleh Babii are at unveiling of memorial plaque in Lviv. PHOTOS of day

A memorial plaque was unveiled in Lviv in honour of the scout and Hero of Ukraine Oleh Babii.

The relevant photos were published by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, Censor.NET reports.

"The son and father of the deceased hero at the unveiling of a memorial plaque to Lviv resident Oleh Babii. The plaque was installed at school No. 49," the statement reads.

Son and father of the fallen Hero of Ukraine Oleh Babii at the unveiling of the memorial plaque

A memorial plaque to the Hero of Ukraine Oleh Babii at Lviv school No. 49

The day before, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine disclosed details of a special operation to destroy three TU-22M3s in the Russian rear.

In August last year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance group infiltrated Russian territory, destroyed a TU-22M3 bomber and disabled two more. During the special operation, commander Oleh Babii was killed while covering the retreat of his men. Babii was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star.

As a reminder, in late August 2023, Russian public media published a photo of a Tu-22M3 bomber on fire at a Russian airfield. Later, satellite images were published. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine then reported that the bomber was destroyed from the territory of the Russian Federation.

