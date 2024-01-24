Consequences of fall of Russian missile debris in Dnipro River: Industrial enterprise and equipment damaged. PHOTOS

In the afternoon, Russians launched a missile attack on the Dnipro River. A man was injured as a result of falling debris.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the prosecutor's office.

"On 24 January 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. Debris was recorded falling on one of the city's industrial enterprises. A local resident was injured and hospitalised," the statement said.

The company's building and equipment were also damaged.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of 24 January, air defence forces destroyed two enemy missiles over the Dniprovsky district.

Наслідки падіння уламків російських ракет у Дніпрі