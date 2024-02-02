UK buys batch of 54 DAF trucks for AFU soldiers. PHOTOS

Petro Poroshenko visited military warehouses in the UK. According to the fifth President, another large batch of DAF trucks, which are already well known in the Armed Forces, has been found.

This was reported by the ES press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we are in the UK and visit several locations from Birmingham to Manchester to ensure new purchases of equipment and components for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. You know that our team, together with Sprava Hromadas, has already provided more than two hundred well-known DAF Leyland trucks that are fighting on the frontlines of Ukraine," Petro Poroshenko reminded.

Read more: Japan has already provided over $4.5 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine

"I am here today to intercept the batch of 50 DAFs that was supposed to go to Guyana, and they have already received an offer. We are in negotiations, and I think they will be successful, to contract the entire batch within 24 hours. And to continue to provide these reliable, simple, very good vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Poroshenko explains.

"Wish us luck. I think that everything you see behind me - there are 54 of them here now - we will be able to buy, we will be able to issue licences and quickly ship them to Ukraine. We are here to make the Armed Forces stronger," Poroshenko said.

The Leyland DAF 45.150 is a five-tonne all-wheel drive diesel truck that can be equipped with a winch and carry everything needed for the frontline: ammunition, food, water and barrel fuel. The vehicles can also be equipped with cranes for loading large-calibre ammunition.

See more: Logistics unit of Air Assault Forces received two Foden tractors, which were converted to military’s order. PHOTO

The vehicles undergo full maintenance before being sent to the troops. They also manufacture mobile car repair shops, Poseidon UAV control stations and platforms for anti-shahed anti-aircraft guns.

In total, since the beginning of the invasion, Petro Poroshenko has spent UAH 3 billion 700 million of his own money to help the Armed Forces. Together with the volunteers of the NGO Sprava Hromad, who accumulate donations from concerned Ukrainians, more than UAH 4 billion 300 million have been allocated for equipment and supplies for the army.