Two people were injured as result of shelling by occupants of Nikopol, houses, sanatorium and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Nikopol and Myrove communities were under Russian shelling throughout the day.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Today in Nikopol there are more casualties due to enemy terror. These are a 34-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.



In total, as a result of two shelling attacks in the city, a sanatorium, 5 private houses, 4 outbuildings and a power line were damaged.



The aggressor also attacked the Myrove community of the Nikopol district. An agricultural enterprise was destroyed. No one was killed or wounded," the statement said.

