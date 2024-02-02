Bulgaria starts delivery of 100 armored personnel carriers promised to Ukraine. PHOTO

Bulgaria has begun the process of delivering one hundred armored personnel carriers promised to Ukraine in November last year

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to BGNES.

According to the Bulgarian publication, a hundred armored personnel carriers, which Bulgaria provided to Ukraine free of charge by the decision of the National Assembly (Parliament), are already being transported to Ukraine.

Bulgarian armored personnel carriers for Ukraine

As reported, the Bulgarian National Assembly at its regular meeting on November 22 ratified an agreement between the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to provide Ukraine with armored vehicles, relevant weapons and spare parts. Last week, Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said that three ministries were working on sending the vehicles.

