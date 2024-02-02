Crimean octopus, armor for Europe, Putin’s elections in 2024. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET. PHOTOS

A selection of photo jokes from Censor.NET

Everyone is happy about this meeting

New model to the collection

We continue...

Something has changed

Crimean octopus "Bavovna" (Bavovna (Cotton) - Ukrainian word and internet meme that originated during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, humorously used to refer to explosions - ed. note)

Hard work...

That's it...

Meanwhile ...

An ordinary day...

The current situation in Russia

Armor

It will fall soon...

Shoigu, where is Gerasimov?

The fish rots from the head

