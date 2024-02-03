Consequences of Russian strikes on civil infrastructure of Sumy region: kindergarten and enterprise building were damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past day, 34 attacks on 25 localities in the Sumy region from the territory of the Russian Federation were recorded. A total of 125 attacks were registered.
This was reported by the police of the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy fired mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, helicopters, and UAVs at civilian infrastructure.
As a result of the strikes, a kindergarten, one private household, and an outbuilding of a private enterprise were damaged," the statement said.
As noted, there were no civilian casualties.
