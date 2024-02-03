Two children who died as result of Russian strike on Pokrovsk district on January 6 have been identified. PHOTOS

Police identified two children who died in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling on 6 January.

As noted, investigators and forensic experts continue to examine the body fragments recovered at the sites of the Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk and the village of Rivne.



Thus, two more victims have been identified:

in Rivne - a 7-year-old boy;

in Pokrovsk - a 14-year-old boy.

"We would like to remind you that 11 people, including 5 children, became victims of the enemy attack. To date, police have identified 9 of the dead.



It remains to identify 2 more dead children - boys aged 9 and 16. The identification is ongoing," the police added.

Shelling of Pokrovsk on 6 January

Thus, on 6 January, the occupiers shelled the private sector of the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. Preliminarily, 11 people and their families were killed as a result of the Russian attack.

The police identified 7 people killed in Pokrovsk and Rivne village in Donetsk region: four in Rivne village - a three-year-old girl, her father and mother, aged 32 and 30, and a 59-year-old grandmother; three in Pokrovsk - a 34-year-old man and two women, aged 37 and 39.