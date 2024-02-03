Day in Donetsk region: person was injured in Avdiivka, infrastructure object was damaged in Toretsk. In morning, Russians from "Smerch" shelled Novohrodivka. PHOTOS

Pokrovske, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region were under occupants’ fire during the day.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"Pokrovsk district. A person was wounded in Avdiivka. The outskirts of Zhelanne were shelled in the Ocheretyne district and Krasnohorivka in the Mariinka district. In the Kurakhivka district, 2 houses were damaged in Horishne. In the morning, Russians shelled Novohrodivka with Smerch systems.



Kramatorsk district. In the Kostiantynivka district, the outskirts of Diliyivka, Bila Hora, and Stupochky are under fire.



Bakhmut district. In the Chasiv Yar district, 8 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, and an industrial building were damaged. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Toretsk. Siversk was not damaged," the statement said.

In addition, 136 people, including 47 children, were evacuated from the frontline over the past day.





