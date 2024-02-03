Heavy fighting is taking place in Kupiansk direction, forces and assets of AFU have been redistributed - Syrskyi. PHOTOS

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, made another working trip to the military units and units that conduct the defense in the Kupiansk direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ground Forces.

According to Syrskyi, the operational situation in the Kupiansk direction remains tense. Heavy fighting is taking place in all areas of the front. The enemy continues to conduct high-intensity assaults and is constantly raising new reserves.

Oleksandr Syrsky listened to the reports of the commanders directly at the control points. Conducted operational meetings. Probable scenarios of the enemy's actions were considered, taking into account the results of intelligence.

"To solve problematic issues that are critically important for the stability of the defense, the necessary instructions were given and the redistribution of forces and means was carried out," the message says.

As determined by Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the main priorities remain the effective conduct of intelligence, the coordinated use of all means of fire damage, the protection of our units using radio-electronic warfare, and the preservation of the lives of our servicemen.

Glory to Ukraine!