Russian missile attack on Poltava region: full granary was damaged, part of crop was destroyed. PHOTO

The day before, Russian troops attacked Poltava region, damaging a full grain storage facility.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Filip Pronin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is constantly threatening Ukraine's food security with its actions. Yesterday, as a result of another attack in the Poltava region, a full grain storage facility was damaged. Part of the stored crop was lost," the statement said.

The RMA's experts will help owners to properly draw up documents for compensation for losses.

