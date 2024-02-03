Drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: most houses in Kryvyi Rih are powered, power supply to hospitals and transport restored. PHOTO

Power supply is gradually being restored in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, after an attack by enemy drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"In Kryvyi Rih, most of the houses that were left without electricity after the night attack by drones have been powered up. There are still 2,500 subscribers disconnected.

More than two dozen boiler houses have also been launched. Several more are currently working on it. More than 1,300 homes are without heat," he said.

According to Lysak, power supply to hospitals and transport has been restored.

"Power engineers are doing their best to repair what the enemy has damaged as soon as possible. While the grid is being stabilised, emergency shutdown schedules similar to those of last year have been introduced," Lysak summarises.

What is known about the Shahed attack on the night of 3 February

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 14 enemy Shaheds were destroyed. A drone attack resulted in a hit in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the South, there were no hits.