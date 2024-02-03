Gas pipeline damaged during shelling of Kherson territorial community by occupants. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result of the morning hostile attacks on the Kherson city territorial community, a gas pipeline was damaged in several places. The accident has now been repaired.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Immediate measures taken allowed us to quickly eliminate the accidents and supply gas to consumers. Currently, gas supply in the Kherson community has been fully restored," the statement said.

