Russian airstrike on Kupiansk: private houses, multi-storey buildings, educational institution and kindergarten damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
In the morning, the Russian military dropped FAB-500 and FAB-250 bombs on Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, according to preliminary data.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
"On 3 February, at around 6:00, the enemy carried out a precision air strike on residential sectors of Kupiansk. Preliminary, FAB-500 and FAB-250.
Private houses, multi-storey buildings, cars, outbuildings, an educational institution and a kindergarten were damaged," the statement said.
