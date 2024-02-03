ENG
Russian airstrike on Kupiansk: private houses, multi-storey buildings, educational institution and kindergarten damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

In the morning, the Russian military dropped FAB-500 and FAB-250 bombs on Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, according to preliminary data.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 3 February, at around 6:00, the enemy carried out a precision air strike on residential sectors of Kupiansk. Preliminary, FAB-500 and FAB-250.

Private houses, multi-storey buildings, cars, outbuildings, an educational institution and a kindergarten were damaged," the statement said.

Наслідки віаудару РФ по Купʼянську
Наслідки віаудару РФ по Купʼянську
Наслідки віаудару РФ по Купʼянську

Наслідки віаудару РФ по Купʼянську
Наслідки віаудару РФ по Купʼянську
Наслідки віаудару РФ по Купʼянську
Наслідки віаудару РФ по Купʼянську

