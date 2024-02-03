In the Russian city of Engels, the crew commander of a Tu-95 strategic bomber, Major Oleg Sergeevich Stehachov, was shot at.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

What is known about the war criminal

Born on 23.06.1983, the said Russian MSF pilot served at the Engels airbase (military unit 06987) - he was directly involved in launching missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and killing our people.





As a result of the attack, Stegachov sustained gunshot wounds. It is not clear whether he survived or not.

