Last day, occupiers shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 12 times, one person was injured in Maksimilianivka. PHOTO

Russian invaders do not stop shelling Donetsk region. At least 11 settlements came under enemy fire over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"Pokrovsk direction. One person was wounded in Maksymilianivka in the Mariinka district. Sporadic shelling of Avdiivka and the outskirts of the Ocheretyne district was recorded. In the Kurakhove district, 2 multi-story buildings in Horishne and an administrative building in Kurakhove were damaged. An enterprise was damaged in Pokrovsk.

Bakhmut district. In the Chasiv Yar district, 4 houses and an industrial building were damaged. In the Toretsk direction, Pivnichne was shelled, in the Soledar district - Rozdolivka, Nykyforivka, and the outskirts of Vasiukivka. A house in Serebryanka was damaged in the Siversk district," the statement said.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 12 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 56 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 22 children.

