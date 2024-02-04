Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

Russian army fired 37 times on the Kherson region over the last day

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russian army fired more than 90 shells from multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, mortars, tanks, aircraft, and UAVs.

Insidious enemy attacks on Kherson continue. An artillery shell hit a gas pipeline and damaged a water supply system, private and multi-story buildings. Police, rescuers, and emergency services were working at the sites of the Russian attacks.

