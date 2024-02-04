Consequences of hostile shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On 3 February, Russians used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones to shell Nikopol and the Myriv community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As a result of shelling in Nikopol and the community of Myrov, three dozen private houses, outbuildings, fences and metal fences, gas supply pipes, and electricity lines were damaged.

The enemy shells destroyed the roof and ceiling of the buildings, the walls collapsed, the facades were smashed, window glass was blown out, and the front doors and property of the residents of the destroyed houses were damaged.

