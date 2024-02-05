ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14515 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine
23 349 199
war (19669) Zelenskyi (3846) 65th Mechanized Brigade (8)

Zelenskyy visits Armed Forces positions in Robotyne. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline in Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

The President of Ukraine visited the location of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade. He talked to the soldiers and presented them with state awards.

"It is an honour to be here today. To support the soldiers and award them. They have a difficult and decisive mission on their shoulders - to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine. We are proud of our soldiers, we thank everyone," he said in a statement.

Watch more: Fighters of 63rd SMB destroyed occupiers’ mortar with attack drone. VIDEO

Зеленський у Роботиному
Зеленський відвідав розташування 65-ї окремої механізованої бригади
Зеленський нагороджує бійців 65 ОМБр
Зеленський нагороджує бійців 65 ОМБр

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 