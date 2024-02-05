Russians hit Nikopol twice with artillery: administrative building, houses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

On 4 February, Nikopol and Novomoskovsk district in the Dnipro region were under fire from Russian troops.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol twice during the day. They used heavy artillery.



The enemy destroyed an outbuilding. Another 5 were damaged. The administrative building was also hit. In addition, 9 private houses, a car, and a power line were damaged in the town. Fortunately, people survived.



It was also loud in Novomoskovsk district. However, everything has passed," the statement said.

Read more: Over week, Defence Forces destroyed about 6640 occupiers and 924 pieces of weapons and military equipment, - Ministry of Defence. ІНФОГРАФІКА











See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS



