Day in Kharkiv region: Vovchansk, Kozacha Lopan and Kupyansk are under fire. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the Kharkiv region. About 18 settlements of Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Vesele, Khatyshche, Budarky, Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and others.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the occupiers increased the number of air strikes, during the day they hit Mala Vovcha, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka, Khatne, Velykyi Burluk, Kamyanka, Kolodyazne, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane.

According to RMA:

At 10:25, the occupants struck at the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district.

As a result of the shelling at 11:00 am in Vasylivka village. Vasylivka, Kupyansk district, a substation and a private house were damaged. There were no casualties.

At 12:06, there was an enemy shelling of the town of Vovchansk. The glazing and facade of the administration building, the roof, and the ceiling of the ASC building were damaged. 4 private houses were damaged. There were no casualties.

At 14:00, the enemy struck Kolodyazne village of Kupyansk district with guided aerial bombs. A two-storey apartment building was destroyed.

At 20:30, as a result of hostile shelling by two guided aerial bombs in Horyane village of Kupyansk district, an administrative building, a warehouse, and a workshop of an agricultural enterprise were damaged, agricultural machinery was destroyed, and power grids were damaged. The windows and fence of a nearby residential building were also damaged.

At 23:15 a private house was damaged as a result of shelling in Kupyansk. There were no casualties.

At 23:27, the occupants attacked the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv district.

Over the course of the day, combined bomb disposal teams cleared 4.04 hectares of territory in Kharkiv region and destroyed 141 explosive devices.











