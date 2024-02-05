SSU: Russia’s FSB agent network is neutralized: detainees include defense plant engineer and city council official in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

The SSU CI neutralised an extensive Russian FSB agent network. The operation resulted in the simultaneous detention of 5 Russian agents operating in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The agents were reconnoitering the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the frontline areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

It is noted that the defendants also tried to identify warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants of the Defence Forces. In addition, they were interested in the geolocation and operation of industrial facilities where heavy weapons of Ukrainian troops are repaired.

At the same time, the occupiers' accomplices collected information about the consequences of enemy arrivals and "verified" the coordinates for new Russian missile attacks.

Members of the agent network

For the sake of secrecy, the members of the Russian agents acted separately from each other, but were "accountable" to a single curator of the enemy group - an FSB officer. His identity was already known to the SSU.

Thus, among the detainees was an official of a department of one of the city councils of Donetsk region. In addition to her, there were two other enemy agents in the region - the former head of a local utility company and a resident of Kramatorsk.

Another member of the hostile group was a process engineer at a defence enterprise in Zaporizhzhia. The suspect "leaked" intelligence to the FSB on the repair of military equipment at the plant's production facilities.

Another Russian agent was an official of a transport company from Odesa region. On the instructions of the Russian secret service, he was collecting information about the possible transfer of off-road vehicles to the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the investigation, before being recruited by the Russian secret service, each of the defendants was an active member of pro-Kremlin groups in popular messengers. Thus, they came to the attention of the FSB, which then remotely engaged them in cooperation.

To communicate with the agents, their Russian curator created an anonymous chat room for each of them, from which all read correspondence was deleted.

During the searches, mobile phones used by the detainees to communicate with the FSB were seized.

What is at stake

SSU investigators have served the offenders a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment.





