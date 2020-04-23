Ukrainian health workers return from Italy. PHOTOS

Ukrainian health workers have returned from Italy where they provided professional assistance in combating coronavirus.

The return of doctors from the Italian cities of Pesaro and Urbino was announced on Facebook by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Italy, Yevhen Perelyhin. As reported by Censor.NET.

"When rescuing Italian patients, Ukrainian doctors received from their Italian colleagues an important experience in combating COVID-19, which will serve to treat patients in Ukraine," Perelyhin noted.

Twenty Ukrainian health professionals left for Italy on April 4 to assist Italian doctors in the fight against COVID-19.