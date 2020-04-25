Lozhkin donates high-end WATO EX-20 anesthesia ventilator to the Kyiv Clinical Hospital No 15. PHOTO

The Charitable Foundation of Boris Lozhkin and Nadiia Shalomova has supported the Kyivans and the team of the Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko by donating to the Kyiv Clinical Hospital No 15 a high-end WATO EX-20 Anesthesia Ventilator, which will allow the doctors to provide effective medical care to patients in the moderate and severe stages of the disease.

According to Lozhkin on his Facebook page, "unfortunately, Kyiv has become one of the largest foci for the coronavirus spread in Ukraine. The number of the coronavirus cases in the capital has already crossed the 1,000 mark.

According to Lozhkin, the experience of other countries shows that the level of hospital equipment availability during the coronavirus epidemic has a decisive influence on the effectiveness of medical care. "Therefore, the support of clinics and doctors is so important. Absolutely any. Especially in Ukraine, where the state of the healthcare system is far from ideal."

WATO EX-20 equipment uses the latest architecture for anesthesia supervision, with an intelligent accounting system for the required volume of air. It allows maintaining the respiratory function of patients of different ages, including children. This flexibility is of great importance, as in case of peak loads on the intensive care units, the equipment can be used for any patients who are in critical condition. A significant advantage of the equipment is also its ease of use. Hospital doctors will be able to learn to operate it in the shortest possible time.

The Charitable Foundation of Boris Lozhkin is known to have provided assistance recently also to the doctors of the Prof. O.S.Kolomiychenko Institute of Otolaryngology by the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine. They have received a batch of protective overalls, masks, goggles, disposable gloves and next generation respirators.