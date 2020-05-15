ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5197 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine Aid to Ukraine
5 179 26

U.S. transfers to Ukraine equipment, incl. medical one worth $25 mln to use in JFO area. PHOTO

The United States, as part of security assistance, has handed over to Ukraine night vision devices, thermals, walkie-talkie sets and medical equipment with a total value of more than $25 million for use in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area, the U.S. Embassy said.

Censor.NET reports citing embassy's post on Facebook.

"Despite COVID19, our security assistance to Ukraine continues! This week, the Office of Defense Cooperation received more than $25 million in night vision devices, thermals, radios, and medical equipment for Ukraine to use in the JFO zone," the Embassy of the United States in Ukraine said.

The Embassy also said that the United States stands strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.

Read more: Ukrainian troops come under 120mm mortar fire near Krymske

U.S. transfers to Ukraine equipment, incl. medical one worth $25 mln to use in JFO area 01
U.S. transfers to Ukraine equipment, incl. medical one worth $25 mln to use in JFO area 02
U.S. transfers to Ukraine equipment, incl. medical one worth $25 mln to use in JFO area 03

defense (786) aid (2357) USA (5360) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2883) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 