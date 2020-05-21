Red Cross sends over 19 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas. PHOTO

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent 19 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press service.

"Yesterday three trucks carrying humanitarian aid en route Kyiv-Donetsk crossed the Novotroitske checkpoint. To help citizens living in the temporarily occupied territories and constantly suffering from Russian aggression, the International Committee of the Red Cross sent hygiene products and medical supplies with a total weight of 19,150 kg," reads the report.

It notes that border guards promptly register and allow such humanitarian missions to cross the line of demarcation to help the civilian population.

