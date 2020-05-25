SBU exposed intruders who sold dietary supplements from coronavirus. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed a large-scale system for the sale of dietary supplements that supposedly protect against coronavirus.

"Cyber ​​experts of the Security Service of Ukraine have exposed the large-scale sale of uncertified dietary supplements via the Internet and an extensive network of call centres. Vendors focused on the properties of drugs that supposedly enhance the body's defences against coronavirus," the message said.

It is noted that during searches in office premises, call centres and places of residence of the defendants, law enforcement officers seized documents and instructions confirming illegal activities. Also identified more than 1.1 million US dollars.

Intelligence officers also found that dealers in the sale of additives and other products avoided paying taxes and duties on an, especially large scale. By their actions, they caused damage to the state budget in the amount of more than $3 million.

