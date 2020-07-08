Fights between police and activists at Metro bridge in Kyiv: Two protesters apprehended. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Scuffles occurred at Metro bridge in Kyiv; the police and protesters fought on the bridge, as activists blocked the roadway and demanded to finish construction works on their future living quarters.
Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv Operatyvnyi post on Facebook.
Initially, the police workers tried to negotiate with protesters, but instead, a conflict began.
"Two most active protesters were taken to the territorial department of police", Shevchuk reported.
Currently, the traffic across the bridge is restored. However, law enforcers and protesters remain there.
