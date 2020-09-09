ENG
News Photo security agencies
SBU operatives reveal 112 kg of cocaine in Odesa's Pivdenny seaport. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Operatives of the SBU (Ukraine's State Security Service) found 112 kilograms of cocaine in the container with bananas, which arrived in the Pivdenny seaport, Odesa.

It became the largest load of cocaine ever recorded in Ukraine. Press office of the SBU reported that on September 9.

"The illegal cargo arrived in the Pivdenny seaport, in a container with bananas. During thorough customs examination, the law enforcers detected two bags packed with 112 kilograms of cocaine inside", reads the message.

The price of the seized drugs makes approximately 17 million dollars, by the shadow market estimates.

The investigation is underway; possible involvement and interest of workers of control authorities are considered, too.

"I do not support this idea. I have never used it, and if we talk about the medical purpose - we often have bad ideas under a beautiful sign. Therefore, I do not endorse it," Razumkov said on the possible legalization of soft drugs.

As for prostitution, the speaker said that it was also not "for Ukrainian realities."

"I do not think that mentally, religiously, and historically Ukrainian society will be ready to legalize this sphere of services," the speaker added.

